Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Childhood dreams for ’90s kids are finally coming true now that a sequel to Good Burger has finally been greenlit! Nickelodeon alums Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who played Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively, made the big announcement Friday (March 17) while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The sketch comedy stars were part of the show’s cold opening, where they first shared the news. In the skit, Mitchell is seen backstage in a green room, where he is greeted by Fallon. Soon after, Mitchell, dressed in his Good Burger uniform and rocking his braided bob, joined the men.

“What are you doing? It’s supposed to be Kenan and Kel on ‘The Tonight Show,’ not Kenan and Ed, right Jimmy?” asked Thompson before he realized that Fallon had switched out of his suit and put on the burger joint’s white and blue striped uniform and a blonde wig. The comedic bit ended with the host and Mitchell coming to the conclusion that he is Ed’s long-lost father.

In unison, the trio said, “Welcome to Good Burger 2, home of the Good Burger 2. Can I take your order, too?” as they kicked off the show. For anyone who maybe thought the skit was just for fun, the actors made it known that a sequel to the 1997 flick was indeed forthcoming when they sat down for a quick chat with Fallon.

The current “Saturday Night Live” cast member revealed that filming will begin this summer and the flick will be released for streaming on Paramount+ sometime soon after. “I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger,” said Thompson in a statement obtained by Variety. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud, and now to be back where it all began, working on the sequel is surreal! [I] love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mitchell spoke about his timeless character, who has “brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.” Last year, the two actors joined Keke Palmer for an “SNL” skit that saw them reprise their roles from their hit show, “Kenan & Kel.”

The outlet reported that the premise of Good Burger 2 is as follows: “Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Take a trip down memory lane below.

