Photo: Cover art for Lil Keed’s ‘Keed Talk To ‘Em 2’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Today (March 17), Lil Keed’s estate has unveiled his highly anticipated posthumous album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2. The 20-track project includes features from peers like NAV, Big Sean, Trippie Redd, KayCyy, and Fridayy, as well as Young Stoner Life labelmates Young Thug, Dolly White, and Karlae. It’s also a family affair, as Keed’s daughter, Naychur Render, executive produced the offering and his brothers, Lil Gotit and StickBaby, joined forces for a special track titled “Kick Back.”

Paired with the big release is the official music video for “Hitman.” The long-awaited clip was directed by Mikey Rare and places the Atlanta rapper in the middle of an action-packed scenario. On the track, he shows off his star power with his hard-hitting bars:

“My hitman don’t take a day off, my hitman don’t take a day off/ Yeah, the drum is a 808 and it’s sittin’ on the bottom of a 308 (Huh?), I don’t really know how to, but you know I eat beef, I’ma kill an altercation (Keed, talk to ’em)/ Yeah, I’m drippin’, I stunt on these motherf**kers, all this jewelry, I can’t hide from your baby mother, she a real headhunter, she eat the rubber”

In a press statement, Lil Gotit shared a few words about how important this album meant to his brother’s legacy, saying, “This is one of the best albums he ever put out. He spoke from his heart in this music, and everyone is behind him 100 percent. I’m happy I was able to work with him on ‘SRT’ and ‘Kickback’ with our brother StickBaby. This whole project and everything outside of the music meant a lot to him, so we had to make sure everything is perfect.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Keed’s brand new Keed Talk To Em 2 album along with the music video for “Hitman” down below.

