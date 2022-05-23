Lil Keed’s vigil was scheduled to take place tomorrow (May 24) to honor the late rapper, however, city officials have denied special permit requests to allow it to happen.

A statement from Forest Park officials revealed that the city needed to prepare for primary elections and block off streets. Because of the road blocks, the late rapper’s many fans would not be able to gather in the Starr Park area of Georgia where the vigil was originally planned.

“Like so many others throughout metro Atlanta and communities across the nation, the City of Forest Park was saddened to hear about the recent passing of local hometown entertainer Raqhid Jevon Render, also known as Lil Keed. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to his family, friends and all those who have been impacted by this unfortunate loss,” the statement read.

It continued, “Despite recent reports in the media and in light of several upcoming events — including next week’s very important general primary election — the city has decided not to issue a special permit for a vigil to be held at Starr Park on Tuesday, May 24. Officers from the Forest Park Police Department will be taking extra precautions next week to block streets and parking to Starr Park in an effort to help ensure public safety in our community. Extra patrols at all city parks and public recreation areas will also be taking place, as well, to address elevated security measures.”

Officials ended the statement by saying, “Although this may be a difficult time for a great number [of] individuals, the city is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and businesses. It is our sincere hope that the life of Mr. Render will be celebrated peacefully by all those who wish to remember him and his legacy.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 24-year-old Atlanta rapper passed away on May 13. His death was announced on May 14 by his brother Lil GotIt. Keed reportedly complained of serious stomach pains just before his death and his brother eluded that the late rapper lived an unhealthy lifestyle.

According to a post from HipHopDX, Keed suffered from multi-organ failure. An official autopsy report has yet to be released.