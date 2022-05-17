As previously reported by REVOLT, on Saturday (May 14), confirmation of YSL artist Lil Keed’s death was announced by the rapper’s brother Lil GotIt.

“@LilKeed Whyy bra whyy you leave me bra,” GotIt posted to social media.

Just days before his passing, Lil Keed — born Raqhid Jevon Render — reportedly told the family and friends who were closest to him that he was experiencing stomach pains so severe that he was admitted to the hospital.

The 24-year-old rapper had previously struggled with drugs and alcohol, but reports say the “Oh My God” artist recently tried to turn his life around and live a sober lifestyle.

Reports add that once Keed was admitted to the hospital, things continued to go downhill for the young rapper. Sources say that after the initial stomach pain, Keed’s liver and kidneys started to shut down.

In an Instagram Live from last week, Lil GotIt seemingly discussed his brother’s lifestyle choices.

“That shit is scary though,” he said. “All this is showing me is that life is real. Everybody around me got to make sure they have a positive head. My brother was unhealthy. I don’t even want anybody drinking around me. Gotta be strong-minded with your shit. Everybody telling me my brother don’t drink lean, my brother don’t do none of that. I been off drugs for two years. I’m so happy I got out that shit,” GotIt continued.

In 2018, the Atlanta-based rapper was signed to Young Thug’s YSL record label where he put out multiple projects. Keed’s debut studio album, Long Live Mexico, dropped in 2019.

As news of Keed’s death spread over the weekend, members of the hip hop community expressed their condolences. Rae Sremmurd tweeted, “RIP Lil Keed & Pray For YSL.” Lil Yachty shared his sympathy as well, posting, “DAMN KEEED I LOVE U.”

Reports state that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is expected to conduct an autopsy this week.