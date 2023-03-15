Photo: Screenshot from DaBaby’s “BLACK” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Over the past few months, DaBaby has been keeping steady with a string of singles that seem to be leading us to a new album — this includes well-receiving drops like “JOC IN ’06,” “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE,” and “YEA COME ON.” Today (March 15), he adds to that with “BLANK,” a laid-back offering that features Anthony Hamilton and sees the North Carolinian talent keeping it real about an apparent affair.

“I’m having problems in real life, f**k all that internet s**t, I’m not into that s**t, she having problems too, she just sent me a text, want me to pull up and give her that d**k, she know a n**ga so ill wit’ that s**t, she know a n**ga be killing that s**t, her man ain’t at home, he’s a goner, ain’t seen her that much since the COVID, she want me come over…”

Directed by James Rico for Reel Goats, the accompanying visual for “BLANK” brings the song’s adulterous subject matter to life, beginning with a shot of DaBaby in a lavish residence with his lover. Eventually, Hamilton arrives with a gun in hand, presumably as a reference to Ronald Isley’s iconic performance as Mr. Biggs, another man wronged by his disloyal wife. Simply put, viewers will want to watch this until its deadly end.

2022 was a productive year for DaBaby, beginning with his and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s joint effort BETTER THAN YOU. That project peaked at No. 10 and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Subsequent months saw DaBaby continuing his momentum via tracks like “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” He also liberated Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to his 2019 breakout LP, Baby On Baby. Press play on “BLANK” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Anthony Hamilton
DaBaby
Music Videos
R&B
Rap
