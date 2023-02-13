Photo: Screenshot from DaBaby’s “YEA COME ON” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Last Friday (Feb. 10), DaBaby closed out the week with a new single titled “YEA COME ON,” a UK24-produced offering that keeps with the North Carolinian talent’s street-oriented subject matter.

Ain’t too many gon’ f**k with the s**t that a n**ga could say when he back it up, shorty, she gangster as ever, she gave me that p**sy and dapped me up, God forbid one of these n**gas come run up on me and I’m actin’ up, n**ga, find you a hustle, get money, get back on your feet and stack it up…”

“YEA COME ON” was accompanied by a matching visual that shows DaBaby showing off different outfits and cars throughout. Add in his popular mascot and you have a comical result that’s reminiscent of the rapper’s more popular clips from earlier in his career (ex. “Suge” and “BOP”).

The aforementioned track capped off a short-but-effective stream of music from the Billion Dollar Baby CEO that included “INDUSTRY (GO DJ),” “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE,” and “THINK BOUT ME.” Previously, he and UK24 connected for “JOC IN 06′,” a track that kicked off what is thought to be a new album campaign. Today (Feb. 13), he took to Instagram to tease another dope cut, further fueling the speculation.

2022 was a big year for DaBaby. For starters, he and YoungBoy Never Broke Again joined forces for BETTER THAN YOU, which peaked at No. 10 and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Subsequent months saw DaBaby continuing his momentum via tracks like “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” He also blessed the masses with Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to his 2019 breakout LP, Baby On Baby. Press play on “YEA COME ON” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
DaBaby
Music Videos
New Music
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More