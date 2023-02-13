Last Friday (Feb. 10), DaBaby closed out the week with a new single titled “YEA COME ON,” a UK24-produced offering that keeps with the North Carolinian talent’s street-oriented subject matter.

Ain’t too many gon’ f**k with the s**t that a n**ga could say when he back it up, shorty, she gangster as ever, she gave me that p**sy and dapped me up, God forbid one of these n**gas come run up on me and I’m actin’ up, n**ga, find you a hustle, get money, get back on your feet and stack it up…”

“YEA COME ON” was accompanied by a matching visual that shows DaBaby showing off different outfits and cars throughout. Add in his popular mascot and you have a comical result that’s reminiscent of the rapper’s more popular clips from earlier in his career (ex. “Suge” and “BOP”).

The aforementioned track capped off a short-but-effective stream of music from the Billion Dollar Baby CEO that included “INDUSTRY (GO DJ),” “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE,” and “THINK BOUT ME.” Previously, he and UK24 connected for “JOC IN 06′,” a track that kicked off what is thought to be a new album campaign. Today (Feb. 13), he took to Instagram to tease another dope cut, further fueling the speculation.

2022 was a big year for DaBaby. For starters, he and YoungBoy Never Broke Again joined forces for BETTER THAN YOU, which peaked at No. 10 and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Subsequent months saw DaBaby continuing his momentum via tracks like “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” He also blessed the masses with Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to his 2019 breakout LP, Baby On Baby. Press play on “YEA COME ON” below.