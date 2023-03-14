Photo: Screenshot from JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy” vid
By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Earlier this month, the Creed III official soundtrack finally made its debut. The body of work was executive produced by Dreamville alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. Leading the way was JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy” single, which was the first taste of the soundtrack from the top of February. Today (March 14), the two circled back to present the accompanying music video. Taking direct inspiration from the Michael B. Jordan-directed film, the new visual places JID in a boxing ring as he fires off his signature flow:

“Boy, boy, that’s my brother, so play it cool, he a fool, a tool, a loose screw/ Pickin’ on me, ain’t no pick and choose, either way that you look, it’s a lose-lose/ Red eyes when the moon rogue, screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ For the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through with the same n***as playin’ duck-duck-goose-goose/ Boy, I had to get the f**k up and move”

Back in August of 2022, JID unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. Equipped with appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, the project also tapped in with peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Fousheé. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

Lute’s most recent project was last year’s Gold Mouf. The offering housed 13 tracks and boasted appearances from labelmates JID, Cozz, and Ari Lennox, in addition to Saba, Westside Boogie, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. Shortly afterward, he liberated the official deluxe upgrade that added on six new tracks, including “Like Wine” that was featured on DJ Drama’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. 

Be sure to press play on JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy” music video from the Creed III soundtrack down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA link up for "Lean Beef Patty"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Jim Jones wants a Verzuz rematch with The LOX at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Just Blaze confirms Michael Jackson version of JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Kevin Gates is “Trying 2 Forgive” on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

EST Gee drops off new visual for "25MIN FREESTYLE"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Lizzo shares clip of a lengthy crowd applause during "Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Baby stars in new futuristic AXE fine fragrance ad campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
JID
Lute
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA link up for "Lean Beef Patty"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Jim Jones wants a Verzuz rematch with The LOX at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Just Blaze confirms Michael Jackson version of JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Kevin Gates is “Trying 2 Forgive” on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

EST Gee drops off new visual for "25MIN FREESTYLE"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Lizzo shares clip of a lengthy crowd applause during "Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Baby stars in new futuristic AXE fine fragrance ad campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blac Chyna on going broke, Tyga and Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashian trial | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blac Chyna appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss her ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.08.2023
View More