Earlier this month, the Creed III official soundtrack finally made its debut. The body of work was executive produced by Dreamville alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. Leading the way was JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy” single, which was the first taste of the soundtrack from the top of February. Today (March 14), the two circled back to present the accompanying music video. Taking direct inspiration from the Michael B. Jordan-directed film, the new visual places JID in a boxing ring as he fires off his signature flow:

“Boy, boy, that’s my brother, so play it cool, he a fool, a tool, a loose screw/ Pickin’ on me, ain’t no pick and choose, either way that you look, it’s a lose-lose/ Red eyes when the moon rogue, screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ For the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through with the same n***as playin’ duck-duck-goose-goose/ Boy, I had to get the f**k up and move”

Back in August of 2022, JID unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. Equipped with appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, the project also tapped in with peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Fousheé. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

Lute’s most recent project was last year’s Gold Mouf. The offering housed 13 tracks and boasted appearances from labelmates JID, Cozz, and Ari Lennox, in addition to Saba, Westside Boogie, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. Shortly afterward, he liberated the official deluxe upgrade that added on six new tracks, including “Like Wine” that was featured on DJ Drama’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Be sure to press play on JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy” music video from the Creed III soundtrack down below.