On Thursday (March 9), ArrDee unveiled his latest single “Home For My Heart,” which features Cat Burns. Produced by Jake Gosling, LiTek, WhYJay, and AoD, the heartfelt number sees the Brighten emcee working to find balance between his grind and spending time with loved ones.

“The way I need and it needs be, wearin’ my heart on my sleeve, but the heart ain’t for me, my heart’s been bleedin’, it’s give and take, but I don’t give enough… you told me you don’t see me that much, every call I make I don’t say enough, but I been tryna to put the time in for us, I been grindin’ so hard, no home for my heart, so please don’t give up on us…”

The accompanying visual for “Home For My Heart” comes courtesy of Najeeb Tarazi and Common People Films. The clip is a CGI marvel, with viewers able to see the collaborators tell both their stories and the stories of others with the aid of dual rotating screens that act as portals into different locations.

Back in March of 2022, ArrDee liberated his debut project, Pier Pressure, a 14-song effort with a wealth of assists from Aitch, Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, Russ Millions, Digga D, and more. The project both peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Official Albums chart and crossed the gold certification mark. Since then, the “Oliver Twist” rapper continued to build with songs like “24 Hours in Lagos (Freestyle)” with Tion Wayne, “Hello Mate,” and “​messy in heaven” with venbee and Dan Fable. In January of this year, he dropped off the well-received single “Loser,” which — along with “Home For My Heart” — is expected to appear on a forthcoming body of work.

Fans can press play on ArrDee and Cat Burns’ latest below.