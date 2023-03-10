Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Drake and Lil Baby have both been hard at work in the past few years. Drizzy released two albums in 2022 with Honestly, Nevermind and the 21 Savage collab project Her Loss, both of which were preceded by his 2021 LP Certified Lover Boy. Lil Baby, meanwhile, dropped his third studio album, It’s Only Me, in October 2022, which followed his 2021 Lil Durk link-up The Voice of the Heroes

Now, it appears that the two hit-making artists might be working together on something new. Drake collaborator and noted DJ, Black Coffee, stopped by “Podcast and Chill with Mac G” on March 2 and reflected on the various celebrity run-ins he’s had over the years. At one point, he recounted a recent encounter he had with Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee. 

“I had a show in Atlanta,” Coffee remembered. “I have a good friend there, Coach K. He is a big player in the hip hop space. He co-owns Quality Control… But he loves house [music].”

“We go to dinner. We go to the club. I play my sets,” the Grammy-winning producer continued. “He’s like, ‘We’re going to my strip club.’ I have never been. And this is what Atlanta is known for. And he had said to me, ‘Lil Baby and Drake are making an album.'” Coffee left it at that, and details about the purported project remain up in the air. 

Lil Baby has been a part of the Quality Control family since his debut in 2017. Drake and Baby have dropped songs together in the past, most notably the 2018 single “Yes Indeed” from Baby’s debut album, Harder Than Ever, “Wants & Needs” from the 6 God’s Scary Hours 2 EP, and “Girls Want Girls” from Certified Lover Boy.

Drake linking up with the Atlanta-bred MC wouldn’t be either artists’ first time making a full-length with another rhymer. He teamed up with Future on 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive as well as last year’s Her Loss, while Lil Baby joined forces with Marlo on 2017’s 2 Tha Hard Way and Gunna on 2018’s Drip Harder. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Biggie mosaic unveiled on Christopher Wallace Way in Brooklyn

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Will Smith raps "Just the Two of Us" along with a 10-year-old bass player

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Quando Rondo drops off new "Tear It Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

50 Cent to develop original series "Vice City" with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist bring their talents together for "Slipping Into Darkness"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama team up for new 'Hot Shot' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese join forces for 'Pain Provided Profit' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Check out D-Block Europe's latest visual for "1 on 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Lola Brooke drops off new “So DISRESPECTFUL” record

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for 'Back In My Prime' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Money Man announces 'Red Eye' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake
Lil Baby
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Biggie mosaic unveiled on Christopher Wallace Way in Brooklyn

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Will Smith raps "Just the Two of Us" along with a 10-year-old bass player

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Quando Rondo drops off new "Tear It Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

50 Cent to develop original series "Vice City" with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist bring their talents together for "Slipping Into Darkness"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama team up for new 'Hot Shot' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese join forces for 'Pain Provided Profit' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Check out D-Block Europe's latest visual for "1 on 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Lola Brooke drops off new “So DISRESPECTFUL” record

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for 'Back In My Prime' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Money Man announces 'Red Eye' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More