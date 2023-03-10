Drake and Lil Baby have both been hard at work in the past few years. Drizzy released two albums in 2022 with Honestly, Nevermind and the 21 Savage collab project Her Loss, both of which were preceded by his 2021 LP Certified Lover Boy. Lil Baby, meanwhile, dropped his third studio album, It’s Only Me, in October 2022, which followed his 2021 Lil Durk link-up The Voice of the Heroes.

Now, it appears that the two hit-making artists might be working together on something new. Drake collaborator and noted DJ, Black Coffee, stopped by “Podcast and Chill with Mac G” on March 2 and reflected on the various celebrity run-ins he’s had over the years. At one point, he recounted a recent encounter he had with Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee.

“I had a show in Atlanta,” Coffee remembered. “I have a good friend there, Coach K. He is a big player in the hip hop space. He co-owns Quality Control… But he loves house [music].”

“We go to dinner. We go to the club. I play my sets,” the Grammy-winning producer continued. “He’s like, ‘We’re going to my strip club.’ I have never been. And this is what Atlanta is known for. And he had said to me, ‘Lil Baby and Drake are making an album.'” Coffee left it at that, and details about the purported project remain up in the air.

Lil Baby has been a part of the Quality Control family since his debut in 2017. Drake and Baby have dropped songs together in the past, most notably the 2018 single “Yes Indeed” from Baby’s debut album, Harder Than Ever, “Wants & Needs” from the 6 God’s Scary Hours 2 EP, and “Girls Want Girls” from Certified Lover Boy.

Drake linking up with the Atlanta-bred MC wouldn’t be either artists’ first time making a full-length with another rhymer. He teamed up with Future on 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive as well as last year’s Her Loss, while Lil Baby joined forces with Marlo on 2017’s 2 Tha Hard Way and Gunna on 2018’s Drip Harder.