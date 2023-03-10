Photo: Screenshot from Quando Rondo’s “Tear It Down” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

On March 24, Quando Rondo will officially unveil his forthcoming Recovery album. He revealed the first preview of it today (March 10) with this brand new “Tear It Down” single. The accompanying visual was filmed by Ace The Shooter and follows the Georgia-raised rapper riding around the streets of his hometown. On the song, he spits some bars about the reality of life in the streets:

“H**s go Audemars for certain (They Audemars), timin’ perfect, project housin’, blood on top the street, too deep to do a Verzuz (Woah, oh-oh)/ F**k that, let me pop a Perky, spin that s**t again, I wish that Pablo made it out the surgery (Grrah), spin that s**t again, I swear to God that that s**t really hurt me

Along with the track came a newly released album trailer, where he explained the reason behind the title he chose. “I’m tryna recover from a lot man. I’m tryna recover from lost times with my child and with my family. I’m tryna recover from losing relatives and losing my main man. I’m trying to recover my career. I’m tryna recover my mind, my mental,” he said.

In an earlier Instagram post, Quando also expanded on how he is aiming for the top of the charts in honor of his late friend. “One more month. I put my heart in this album and seen a lot of blood, sweat, and tears,” he wrote. “I lost my right hand man in front of my eyes. I love you, thug. I’m going number one for you, big brah.

Throughout 2022, the Still Taking Risks rapper treated fans with plenty of loose drops like “War Baby,” “Jakiyah,” “Dead Wrong,” and “24,” the last of which paid homage to the late legend Kobe Bryant. He closed out the year with 3860, his joint project with NBA YoungBoy.

Be sure to check out Quando Rondo’s brand new “Tear It Down” music video down below.

