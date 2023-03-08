Photo: Stephane Cardinale-Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Last Friday (March 3), Kali Uchis officially unveiled her highly anticipated Red Moon In Venus album, a 15-song offering with additional features from Omar Apollo, Don Toliver, and Summer Walker. The project was preceded by well-received singles like “NO HAY LEY” and “I Wish You Roses.” Yesterday (March 7), the Virgina-born songstress hit the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stage to deliver a brand new performance of “Moonlight” from the album. During the rendition, she showed off her signature “Spanglish” delivery:

“I just wanna get high with my lover, veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo/ Kiss, kiss, looking dolly, I think I may go out tonight, I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight/ I just wanna get high with my lover, veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo/ Kiss, kiss, looking dolly, I think I may go out tonight, I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight”

In related news, Uchis also announced she will be heading out on her “Red Moon In Venus Tour” this spring. Produced by Live Nation, the journey kicks off on April 24 in Austin and will make its way through major cities like New York, Las Vegas, Toronto, and more before coming to a close in Phoenix on May 30.

The “Melting” singer’s last body of work was 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) LP, a Spanish album that contained 13 songs and appearances from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, Jowell & Randy, and Jhay Cortez. The offering peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. Months afterward, she released the deluxe upgrade, complete with a new assist from SZA on the fan-favorite “fue mejor” track.

Be sure to press play on Kali Uchis’ brand new performance of “Moonlight” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” down below.

