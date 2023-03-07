Photo: Cover art for Lojay’s ‘Gangster Romantic’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

After enjoying his breakout moment last year, Lojay has officially returned to unleash his highly anticipated GANGSTER ROMANTIC EP. Over the weekend, the Nigerian star unveiled the seven-track collection equipped with just two guest appearances from DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. It also houses previously released singles like “LEADER!,” “CANADA,” and “MOTO,” the last of which is a self-produced cut about providing comfort to someone you love:

“When it’s cold and clouds are raining outside oh, I’ll bring, I’ll bring a blankie your way-way, do-do/ And if things go bad, you’re on your last card oh, do-do, oh I’ll bring, I’ll bring a lotto your way-way/ Even if sun don’t shine in the morning time, I use halogen make e sha na/ So I’ll chase, I’ll chase the darkness away-way, way-way”

“I didn’t make this project because I wanted to have hits out. I made this project because I wanted people to listen to something they can connect with and hold onto for a long time,” revealed the “Ogogoro” singer via press release. “Of course, you want to do numbers and be on the charts, but that isn’t the point. All I ask is that you listen to the project from beginning to end as one full body of work. There is a reason why I placed all of the songs where they are. I want you to have that experience in unison and just take it in and connect.”

Prior to GANGSTER ROMANTIC was 2021’s LV N ATTN, a joint project with Sarz that included a sole feature from Wizkid. Since then, Lojay surged to popularity thanks to his 2022 runaway hit “Mona Lisa,” which later on saw Chris Brown joining for the official remix.

Be sure to press play on Lojay’s brand new GANGSTER ROMANTIC EP down below.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
EPs
Lojay
