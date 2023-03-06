Photo: Raymond Hall/Contributor via Getty Images and Nicky J Sims/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

On Saturday (March 4), Chris Rock and Netflix teamed up for his live stand-up special, Selective Outrage, the first of its kind on the streaming platform. As expected, the legendary comedian used his time during the Baltimore show to respond to the slap heard around the world at last year’s Academy Awards — one that has left Rock’s relationship with Will Smith up in the air, to say the least. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Brooklyn-raised Rock did not mince words in regard to his Philadelphia counterpart and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any entanglements,” said Rock, referencing the couple’s highly publicized situation with New Orleans singer August Alsina. “His wife was f**king her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this s**t… We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here [has] been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us, on television.”

Following the special, social media — specifically, Twitter — was up in arms over what Rock said, with many disagreeing with his decision to attack Jada. XXL Freshman alum CHIKA blasted the “Everybody Hates Chris” star in a series of tweets.

Chris Rock is such a b**ch,” she began. “You used an onstage moment to take a jab at a woman you have an off-stage grudge against, got the S**T slapped out of you (rightfully so), and now are using white people’s clutching of pearls to paint yourself as a victim while continuing your tirade.”

Another user, Uju Anya, considered what she witnessed justification for the aforementioned slap happening in the first place. “Netflix keeps screwing over subscribers. They cancel hit shows people actually wanna watch and give Chris Rock millions of dollars to prove Will Smith was right to slap him,” she opined.

Check out additional tweets about Selective Outrage below.

Kandi Burruss gives Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Anita Baker their flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Chris Rock blames Jada Pinkett Smith for Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage': "She started this"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors can't keep their eyes off of reporter's viral "wagon"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Marlon Wayans says jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia were off limits in 'God Loves Me'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's movie 'The Wash' is getting a TV reboot

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Chris Rock jokingly admits he watched 'Emancipation' to see Will Smith get "whipped"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Listen to the official 'Creed III: The Soundtrack' album executive produced by Dreamville

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

San Francisco street performer featured in 'The Pursuit of Happyness' dead at 64

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith accepts Beacon Award at 2022 AAFCA Ceremony

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Michael B. Jordan's star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023
