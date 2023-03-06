On Saturday (March 4), Chris Rock and Netflix teamed up for his live stand-up special, Selective Outrage, the first of its kind on the streaming platform. As expected, the legendary comedian used his time during the Baltimore show to respond to the slap heard around the world at last year’s Academy Awards — one that has left Rock’s relationship with Will Smith up in the air, to say the least. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Brooklyn-raised Rock did not mince words in regard to his Philadelphia counterpart and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any entanglements,” said Rock, referencing the couple’s highly publicized situation with New Orleans singer August Alsina. “His wife was f**king her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this s**t… We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here [has] been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us, on television.”

Following the special, social media — specifically, Twitter — was up in arms over what Rock said, with many disagreeing with his decision to attack Jada. XXL Freshman alum CHIKA blasted the “Everybody Hates Chris” star in a series of tweets.

“Chris Rock is such a b**ch,” she began. “You used an onstage moment to take a jab at a woman you have an off-stage grudge against, got the S**T slapped out of you (rightfully so), and now are using white people’s clutching of pearls to paint yourself as a victim while continuing your tirade.”

Another user, Uju Anya, considered what she witnessed justification for the aforementioned slap happening in the first place. “Netflix keeps screwing over subscribers. They cancel hit shows people actually wanna watch and give Chris Rock millions of dollars to prove Will Smith was right to slap him,” she opined.

Misogynoir in comedy is Chris Rock joking that Black people don't fight in front of white people while proceeding to call a Black woman a bitch in front of white people after being slapped for disrespecting a Black woman's hair in front of white people at another event. Sure. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 5, 2023

Chris Rock is that Black friend that White Liberals covet because he plays into racial pathology with humor which makes them better than their Conservative counterparts — Conscious Lee (@TheConsciousLee) March 5, 2023

And there it is. Chris Rock revealing exactly what people who were upset with Will were really mad at…it was in front of white people https://t.co/Vrj7I2RMJA — Lady Whistledown in the Hood (@colorfullstory) March 5, 2023

Netflix keeps screwing over subscribers. They cancel hit shows people actually wanna watch and give Chris Rock millions of dollars to prove Will Smith was right to slap him. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) March 5, 2023

I didn’t watch that Chris Rock special and I’m not going to. But absolutely nothing being reported today surprises me. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/wLy8M5Dr6c — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) March 5, 2023

The most Chris Rock thing about all of this is him screaming that you don’t fight in front of white people but not even considering what it means to make jokes about a BW and her hair in front of white people — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 5, 2023

Chris Rock makes comedy for white people who have a Black friend. — It’s Murdaaauuugghhh (@Kyla_Lacey) March 5, 2023

Chris Rock the next time he sees Will Smith coming his way pic.twitter.com/ZyGBVl1ftw — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) March 6, 2023

FYI – Sideeying EVERYONE who enjoyed Chris Rock’s special. — Symone D. Sanders-Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) March 6, 2023

Chris Rock on Meghan Markle 😂 I said this and got dragged Whatever race you see yourself as everyone asks – will the baby have blue eyes or brown, blond or black hair, will it be light or dark – especially if the baby will be mixed 🙄 pic.twitter.com/al5BetTifo — Lin Mei (@linmeitalks) March 5, 2023

'Chris Rock aint fuNnY, hE Is oVeRRaTed, hE is CoRny' thats how I know you ain't watched the special but clips of the Will thing cos this was the best joke! I ain't seen no comedian go after the Kardashians like this 💀 Everybody hates Chris indeed! GENIUS 😭🙇🏾‍♂️ #SelectiveOutrage pic.twitter.com/VJ59mDTPJK — Dr. Heinz ~ 🦸🏽‍♂️ Ketchup Man 🦂 (@DrHeinzOfficial) March 5, 2023

Chris Rock called Jada Pinkett Smith a bitch and said Meghan Markle played the race card. Punching down on Black women. Clownery https://t.co/PVPSeGKMWO — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) March 5, 2023

controversial take but I think Will Smith should slap Chris Rock again this year — Alice Hamilton (@AliceRHamilton) February 21, 2023

Chris Rock said “you don’t fight in front of white people”, but had no issue calling a black woman a bitch in front of white people, negatively commenting on black women’s hair in front of white people, or letting white people use the N-word around him smh yo — TYE (@WhosTYE) March 5, 2023

To all those, including Chris Rock, who believe Will Smith had "selective outrage" and went at him because he was smaller, trying to go for bad, etc……I think Jeff Townes knows Will better than anyone who has an opinion on him & the slap. pic.twitter.com/CZrqIyd9Ie — GC4* (@GodzChild4eva) March 6, 2023

Chris Rock's set featured an attack on PC culture, said everyone is too quick to be a victim, said wokeness is BS, said abortion is murder, and laughed about how dark Draymond Green is. It's a pretty right wing outlook on the world. The set would fit on Fox News. — Touré (@Toure) March 5, 2023