By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

With less than a month until the 2023 Oscars are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Academy has implemented a new crisis team to prevent last year’s infamous slap from happening again. Bill Kramer, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO, confirmed the news in his interview with Time magazine.

“We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place,” Kramer said. “We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.”

The implementation of a crisis team comes one year after audience members and viewers at home watched Oscars-winner Will Smith walk onto the show’s stage and slap then-host Chris Rock across the face after he made a comment that referred to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s head.

“Because of [the slap] last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars,” Kramer continued. “But these crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly.”

At the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a controversial joke about Pinkett-Smith’s bald head, which she shaved following her alopecia diagnosis, as he presented the Best Documentary Feature category. After the slap, Smith walked and sat back down in his seat. While there, he repeatedly screamed at Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!” Afterward, Smith remained in the audience section as he later accepted his Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard.

“This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement. And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify,” Kramer added.

On April 1, five days after the incident, Smith released a statement as he resigned from the Academy. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” he wrote. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

It took the Academy a little longer to decide how to proceed. They later announced that Smith was banned from attending the Oscars ceremonies for 10 years, and his AMPAS membership was revoked.

Earlier this month, AMPAS President Janet Yang spoke at the 2023 Oscars nominees luncheon and acknowledged where their response team went wrong as she reflected on last year’s occurrence. 

“I’m sure you all remember we experienced an unprecedented event at the Oscars,” Yang told attendees. “What happened onstage was fully unacceptable, and the response from our organization was inadequate. We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis, you must act swiftly, compassionately, and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less from us going forward.”

 

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Teyana Taylor shares trailer for 'A Thousand And One' on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Mo'Nique lands Netflix comedy special: "This one right here is personal"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Da Brat and wife Judy open up about life-threatening health scare in emotional "Brat Loves Judy" clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring Laverne Cox

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.21.2023

'I Am Legend' sequel will be closer to first movie's alternate ending

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.20.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Jonathan Majors admits he walked out of Marvel meeting early on in his career

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023
View More
