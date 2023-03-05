Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Noel Vasquez / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

The hip hop community was almost laced with a record from Papoose and Nipsey Hussle. The Brooklyn rapper shared the revelation with fans in a recent Instagram post.

“Me and Nipsey was just about to work together before he passed. Never told that story! My bro @mrluckylefty1 made the connection,” wrote Papoose in the caption on March 4. He accompanied it with a video that showcased a roundup of new shirts, pants, socks and hats from the late emcee’s retail store. He went on to shout out Blacc Sam, Hussle’s older brother, and others. “Had to tap in with @blaccsamlove while in Cali to get some of that @themarathonclothing. He laced me!!! Peace to @bigboy for connecting me to Sam. #rip to the legend,” his caption continued.

Two years ago, J. Stone, a friend and collaborator of the late West Coast rap titan, said that Hussle had enough music for a posthumous album to be released. “It’s so much music this n**ga done did, bro. Like you wouldn’t even imagine, bro. There’s s**t I haven’t even heard when I thought I heard everything,” he said during an appearance on the “Bootleg Kev” podcast.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Victory Lap artist was gunned down in South Los Angeles in front of his The Marathon Clothing store in 2019. He was 33 years old and survived by family, including daughter Imani; his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London; and their son, Kross. Eric Holder  Jr. was found guilty of Hussle’s murder in July. Last month, Holder was sentenced to 60 years to life.

London has been outspoken about her journey with grief. In a past interview with E! News, she said she had just started to heal after four years. “It’s something that will continue forever. Healing is not like a straight arrow. It goes up and down, so I don’t think that I am done with anything,” the actress said.

