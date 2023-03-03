Today (March 3), Masego officially reveals his self-titled Masego album, a featureless body of work that shows off his eclectic sound. He led the way with previously released singles like “You Never Visit Me” and “Two Sides,” the latter of which he refers to as the “Gemini anthem.” On the song, ‘Sego sings about the charm and fluidity that he possesses as an air sign:

“Two sides, choose your fighter, I’ll be your type, it’s a fine line, answer a Gemini, Gemini/ Who you tryna see tonight, see tonight? Drive me to your momma restaurant/ I like free food, so I’ll just play the boyfriend part, I’m not see-through, in and out of charm/ I’m the key to, gettin’ momma off your arm, I’m a real life villain/ I’m slick with mine, but I’m a good guy, every other night away/ Say otherwise, I ain’t never lie”

In additional news, the Virginia-raised talent recently announced his extensive North American “You Never Visit Me Tour.” He will hit the road on March 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and perform in cities like New York, Miami, Boston, and Dallas before wrapping up in Los Angeles in April.

On Instagram, Masego also shared a heartfelt letter to his fans to thank them for their support and promise them the forthcoming tour will be well worth the wait. “Thank you to anyone that drives, flies, and journeys to watch me perform. Tour is my favorite part about being an artist. Pure artistry and I promise I’ll give my all every night as I will with anything I pour myself into. My self-titled album is out Friday, my life in melody form,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Masego’s brand new album down below.