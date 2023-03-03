Photo: Cover art for Masego’s ‘Masego’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Today (March 3), Masego officially reveals his self-titled Masego album, a featureless body of work that shows off his eclectic sound. He led the way with previously released singles like “You Never Visit Me” and “Two Sides,” the latter of which he refers to as the “Gemini anthem.” On the song, ‘Sego sings about the charm and fluidity that he possesses as an air sign:

“Two sides, choose your fighter, I’ll be your type, it’s a fine line, answer a Gemini, Gemini/ Who you tryna see tonight, see tonight? Drive me to your momma restaurant/ I like free food, so I’ll just play the boyfriend part, I’m not see-through, in and out of charm/ I’m the key to, gettin’ momma off your arm, I’m a real life villain/ I’m slick with mine, but I’m a good guy, every other night away/ Say otherwise, I ain’t never lie”

In additional news, the Virginia-raised talent recently announced his extensive North American “You Never Visit Me Tour.” He will hit the road on March 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and perform in cities like New York, Miami, Boston, and Dallas before wrapping up in Los Angeles in April.

On Instagram, Masego also shared a heartfelt letter to his fans to thank them for their support and promise them the forthcoming tour will be well worth the wait. “Thank you to anyone that drives, flies, and journeys to watch me perform. Tour is my favorite part about being an artist. Pure artistry and I promise I’ll give my all every night as I will with anything I pour myself into. My self-titled album is out Friday, my life in melody form,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Masego’s brand new album down below.

 

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to the official 'Creed III: The Soundtrack' album executive produced by Dreamville

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new album 'Red Moon In Venus'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Lyfe Jennings insists he enjoys watching Verzuz too much to star in one

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

6LACK announces new album 'Since I Have A Lover'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz to headline Broccoli City Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

The Weeknd lands upcoming feature film debut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Masego
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to the official 'Creed III: The Soundtrack' album executive produced by Dreamville

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new album 'Red Moon In Venus'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Lyfe Jennings insists he enjoys watching Verzuz too much to star in one

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

6LACK announces new album 'Since I Have A Lover'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz to headline Broccoli City Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

The Weeknd lands upcoming feature film debut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More