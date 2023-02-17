Photo: Screenshot of Masego’s “Two Sides” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Earlier this month, Masego returned with his latest single, “Two Sides,” an offering he referred to as “the Gemini anthem.” Today (Feb. 17), he followed up with an accompanying Mahaneela-directed music video, which sticks to the theme of embracing his multiple personalities. Throughout the visual, Masego turns into “The Double Dater,” “The Teacher,” and more as he sings about switching things up:

“Two sides, choose your fighter, I’ll be your type, it’s a fine line, answer a Gemini, Gemini/ Who you tryna see tonight, see tonight? Drive me to your momma restaurant/ I like free food, so I’ll just play the boyfriend part, I’m not see-through, in and out of charm/ I’m the key to, gettin’ momma off your arm, I’m a real life villain/ I’m slick with mine, but I’m a good guy, every other night away/ Say otherwise, I ain’t never lie”

The TrapHouseJazz originator capped off 2022 with the success of his “Yamz” hit featuring Devin Morrison, which surged to popularity thanks to a viral cover by Fetty Wap. During a previous interview, Masego delved into his approach for the unique music video, which he also attributed to his astrological sign. “I gotta credit that to me being a Gemini,” he said. “Whatever you would think the video would be like after hearing this ’80s and ’90s vibe, I just did not want to do that.”

In additional news, the Virginia-raised talent recently announced his extensive North American “You Never Visit Me Tour.” He will hit the road on March 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and perform in cities like New York, Miami, Boston, and Dallas before wrapping up in Los Angeles in April.

Be sure to press play on Masego’s brand new “Two Sides” music video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Masego
Music Videos
R&B

