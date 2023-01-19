Last month, Masego shared his latest offering, “You Never Visit Me,” a smooth single created alongside acclaimed producers Wu10, Todd Pritchard, and Louie Lastic, while Justus West joined on electric guitar. Yesterday (Jan. 18), the Grammy-nominated talent treated fans with the official accompanying music video, which was shot in Brazil with director Malison Soares.

Throughout the new clip, the “Tadow” singer explores the beautiful environment by riding his motorcycle through the city, linking up with friends to eat, and partying. However, during his tropical adventures, he still can’t get a certain someone off his mind:

“You never visit me, you never come and see/ What I’ve built on my own, different space, different zone/ Innovate, enter homes with my face on my phone, took the bait when they sold me the dream, and I drove to crazier zones and I paid for it/ You were there when I told you the plan, you were sold, then we made it a goal to remain ’til we old”

The TrapHouseJazz originator capped off 2022 with the success of his “Yamz” hit featuring Devin Morrison, which surged to popularity thanks to a viral cover by Fetty Wap. During a previous interview, Masego delved into his approach for the unique music video. “I gotta credit that to me being a Gemini,” he said. “Whatever you would think the video would be like after hearing this ’80s and ’90s vibe, I just did not want to do that.”

In additional news, the Virginia-raised talent recently announced his extensive North American “You Never Visit Me Tour.” He will hit the road on March 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and perform in cities like New York, Miami, Boston, and Dallas before wrapping up in Los Angeles in April.

Be sure to press play on Masego’s brand new “You Never Visit Me” music video down below.