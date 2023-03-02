Mary J. Blige‘s new show “The Wine Down” on BET premiered yesterday (March 1) and certainly lived up to its hype. Episode one featured an all-girls sit down as the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer was joined by her friends’ actress Taraji P. Henson and rapper Yung Miami on set. During their conversation, Blige asked Henson and Miami if they had “any kind of boo thing,” Henson immediately replied, “I honestly don’t.”

Miami then suggested, “you got to like somebody” to Henson. She responded, “who” before Miami said, “You got a little lunch, friend… somebody.” “Where is he?” Henson asked Miami. The City Girls group member and Blige broke into laughter as the “Think Like A Man” actress further disclosed why she is currently single. “I don’t think he’s in America. I keep saying that ’cause all [of] the men done been ran through,” Henson added.

Taraji did not lie, because “where is he?”pic.twitter.com/wTMYTZxo4i — Archie (@ArchieJaySpeaks) February 28, 2023

“Straight up and down,” Blige echoed. “It’s really a shortage.” Miami then asked the nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist if she was dating. “Hell no,” Blige replied. “You know who I’m dating?” Miami answered, “yourself,” which Blige used body movements to confirm before revealing more. “I really am,” she continued. “I be going on dates with myself. I take myself to dinner… I am dating myself.”

On Feb. 15, Blige shared a sneak peek of “The Wine Down” on social media. In her post, Blige informed her followers that her new show is a raw and unfiltered series where “some of her close friends for intimate conversations about life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

In December 2022, Blige secured two television deals with the previously mentioned network, a first-look nonscripted and a second-look scripted with her production company, Blue Butterfly. “BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” Blige said of the deal. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works, and there is much more to come.”