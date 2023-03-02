Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige‘s new show “The Wine Down” on BET premiered yesterday (March 1) and certainly lived up to its hype. Episode one featured an all-girls sit down as the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer was joined by her friends’ actress Taraji P. Henson and rapper Yung Miami on set. During their conversation, Blige asked Henson and Miami if they had “any kind of boo thing,” Henson immediately replied, “I honestly don’t.”

Miami then suggested, “you got to like somebody” to Henson. She responded, “who” before Miami said, “You got a little lunch, friend… somebody.” “Where is he?” Henson asked Miami. The City Girls group member and Blige broke into laughter as the “Think Like A Man” actress further disclosed why she is currently single. “I don’t think he’s in America. I keep saying that ’cause all [of] the men done been ran through,” Henson added.

“Straight up and down,” Blige echoed. “It’s really a shortage.” Miami then asked the nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist if she was dating. “Hell no,” Blige replied. “You know who I’m dating?” Miami answered, “yourself,” which Blige used body movements to confirm before revealing more. “I really am,” she continued. “I be going on dates with myself. I take myself to dinner… I am dating myself.”

On Feb. 15, Blige shared a sneak peek of “The Wine Down” on social media. In her post, Blige informed her followers that her new show is a raw and unfiltered series where “some of her close friends for intimate conversations about life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

In December 2022, Blige secured two television deals with the previously mentioned network, a first-look nonscripted and a second-look scripted with her production company, Blue Butterfly. “BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” Blige said of the deal. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works, and there is much more to come.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off latest visual for "Little Do They Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Coi Leray delivers new live performance of "Players"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka recruit Stefflon Don for "I Am"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

6LACK announces new album 'Since I Have A Lover'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Clipse to reunite for headlining festival set this summer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Mary J. Blige
R&B
Rap
Taraji P. Henson
Yung Miami

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off latest visual for "Little Do They Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Coi Leray delivers new live performance of "Players"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

Jim Jones and Hitmaka recruit Stefflon Don for "I Am"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

6LACK announces new album 'Since I Have A Lover'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Clipse to reunite for headlining festival set this summer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

In a tweet, Gabrielle Union revealed that she faced a lot of emotions during the ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023
View More