Photo: Screenshot from Lil Baby’s “Forever” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Back in October of 2022, Lil Baby made his return with his highly anticipated It’s Only Me album. The project boasted appearances from Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, and others across 23 tracks. It’s Only Me grabbed the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to selling 216,000 album-equivalent units during its first week.

It’s Only Me followed Lil Baby’s successful 2020 My Turn LP, which featured Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez across 20 tracks. My Turn was also a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, moving 197,000 album-equivalent units during its opening week. Shortly afterward, the Atlanta native circled back to reveal the album’s deluxe edition, adding on hits like “We Paid” and the Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Baby’s brand new “Forever” music video featuring Fridayy down below.

