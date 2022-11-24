Last month, Lil Baby made his return with his highly anticipated It’s Only Me album. The project boasted appearances from Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, and others across 23 tracks. It’s Only Me grabbed the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 216,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week.

Yesterday (Nov. 23) the Diamond-certified emcee dropped off his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Pop Out.” The new Nardo Wick assisted-clip follows the duo throughout a day in their lives as they handle business, see friends, and more. On the track, Lil Baby addresses his competitors by flexing his accomplishments:

“Under 30, made the Forbes list, I’m a walking script, record me, this a .30 and a .40, switch make it hit fast as hell/ B**ch told me she pray for me, told her pray for brodie in the cell, I don’t got no stylist, Marni shoes and pants, I’m fresh as hell/ Yes, I know what happened, I ain’t no rat, so I ain’t gon’ never tell, you can follow Baby, won’t lead you wrong, bro, I ain’t gon’ never fail you/ Big was tryna show me the right way to go”

It’s Only Me follows Lil Baby’s successful 2020 My Turn LP, which featured Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez across 20 tracks. My Turn was also a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as it moved 197,000 album-equivalent units during its opening week. Shortly afterwards, the Atlanta native circled back to reveal the deluxe edition, adding on hits like “We Paid” and the Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Baby’s brand new music video for “Pop Out” featuring Nardo Wick down below.