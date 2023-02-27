Over the weekend, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie reached back into his vault and revamped a fan-favorite. In his latest release, he tapped in with Mariah The Scientist for the official remix of “Secrets,” a standout from his 2020 Artist 2.0 (Deluxe) album. On the newly upgraded edition, the “Always n Forever” songstress treats fans with a brand new verse:

“You know what it is, why you never listen? Come in through the front door, take me through the kitchen/ Meet me in the back, take me through the alley, know you want a bad girl, know you want a savage/ Know that I can be that, you can’t believe that, you could be a blind man, even you could see that/ Runnin’ through your mind and runnin’ through the street next, tell me the truth, n**ga, can you keep a secret?”

A Boogie closed out 2022 by dropping off his Me Vs. Myself album, a 22-track project with features from H.E.R., Lil Durk, Don Q, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, and more. He is currently out on the road for his “Me Vs. Myself Tour,” which boasts fellow New York City spitter Lola Brooke as his supporting act. Outside of his own releases, he found time to dish out verses on collaborations like “My Fault” by the late King Von, “Role Call” by Tory Lanez, and more.

Mariah The Scientist’s most recent project was March 2022’s Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission, a four-track EP that housed her viral “Spread Thin” hit. Prior to that was her 2021 sophomore LP, RY RY WORLD, which boasted guest appearances from Young Thug and Lil Baby across 10 total tracks.

Be sure to press play on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s brand new “Secrets (Remix)” featuring Mariah The Scientist down below.