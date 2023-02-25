Sophia Rosing, the former University of Kentucky student who racially berated and attacked Black student Kylah Spring, has been indicted in connection with charges stemming from the November 2022 incident.

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), a grand jury agreed that Rosing will have to formally face her offenses, which include assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She is expected to appear in court again on March 17, according to WHAS11.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a viral video of the attack showed Spring being called the N-word upwards of 200 times and Rosing’s drunken attempts to strike her repeatedly. At the time, Spring was working an overnight shift at a dorm when Rosing confronted her. The would-be May graduate was ultimately arrested and escorted off campus. The university took further measures when it permanently banned her from the school.

The day after the tirade unfolded, a march against racism took place on campus, where Spring delivered an impassioned speech detailing her encounter with the 22-year-old. As tears streamed down her face, the freshman student said, “This is a reoccurring issue in and across American school systems, no matter what age. I’m deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come.”

As her words took aim at Rosing, she continued, “You will not break my spirit, and you will be held accountable for your actions. I only pray that you open your heart to love and try to experience life differently and more positively after this.”

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto also issued a public statement that acknowledged Rosing’s disgraceful behavior and the public outcry for appropriate action to be taken. “As a community working to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential. I will be sharing next steps soon. Thank you for being a community that cares,” he said.