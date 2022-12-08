Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  12.08.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, last month, a 22-year-old white student named Sophia Rosing was filmed verbally and physically attacking a Black freshman named Kylah Spring. As Spring was working an overnight shift in the dorms at the University of Kentucky, Rosing drunkenly entered, calling the Black young lady a “n**ger b**ch.”

On Nov. 6, the school confirmed that the incident occurred on its campus and firmly condemned Rosing’s “deeply offensive” behavior. The attacker was arrested on-site and escorted off the property. By Nov. 9, Rosing was permanently banned from the University of Kentucky. The school’s president, Eli Capilouto, added “that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student.” Yesterday (Dec. 7), Spring gave her first public interview discussing the shocking incident. Her mother was also present for the discussion.

While speaking with “CBS Mornings,” Spring admitted she’s “not surprised” she hasn’t received an apology from her former University of Kentucky classmate. When asked what went through her mind during the moments caught on cellphone video, Spring explained how she remained calm. “I was thinking that I know the drill. I was raised to act a certain way if I ever encounter a racial attack or assault, but I also was very disheartened that it happened to me while I was working, and I really just wanted to make sure I acted appropriately so that I could keep my job because the script could have been flipped at any time,” she told the “CBS Mornings” hosts.

As the talk continued, Spring revealed Rosing called her the N-word around 200 times that night. The freshman added that the clip shared on social media only showed a portion of what she endured, but the racist attack went on for about 10 minutes. When asked why she did not physically fight back, her mother joined in, saying to treat others with kindness and love is fighting back. “I would be proud to have this young lady as my daughter. What grace, intelligence and composure. Her future is bright. It is a shame that we met her through this ugly lens,” one person said in the YouTube comment section of the interview.

