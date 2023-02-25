There are two fan bases that no one wants the smoke with: Rihanna’s Navy and Beyoncé’s Beyhive. Diplo nearly found himself at the mercy of the latter when reports circulated across social media that he shaded Beyoncé’s monumental win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for RENAISSANCE at the Grammys this year.

A clip of the Major Lazer frontman mouthing what many wrongly assumed was “Beyoncé bought her Grammy” or “They bought that” stirred confusion from fans. The controversial video was a brief talking point on the latest episode of “The Jason Lee Show” on REVOLT, featuring guest and Beyoncé fanatic Laverne Cox.

Diplo caught wind of the mention and reached out to Hollywood Unlocked to clear his name. The popular social media page shared screenshots of the DMs shared between them and the “Elastic Heart” artist, where he stated, “You know I didn’t say that lol.” He then directed them to check out his Instagram post from Feb. 7, where he openly praised the singer’s accomplishments.

“Beyoncé[’s] album was legendary (I’m a Beyoncé stan. Remember I produced some classic dance songs for her, like ’Til the End of Time’ and ‘Girls Run the World’),” he started. “What’s important to understand was that her intention was 100 percent. She did the work, found the real producers, and she made classics. So, she deserves her flowers, and when she won, I was just proud to see my nomination on the screen in the huge arena.”

As fans know, Beyoncé made history on music’s biggest night when she became the Recording Academy’s most-decorated artist ever with a total of 32 wins throughout her decadeslong career. On Feb. 5, she was recognized in five categories, including the elusive Album of the Year. In the end, she took home three of the coveted gold-plated gramophones.

View the related post below.