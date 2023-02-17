On Thursday (Feb. 16), Luton’s Nafe Smallz and Peckham’s Tiny Boost joined forces for “Hypnotised,” a hard-hitting single that sees the British stars rapping about their connections to the streets while being transparent about its many pitfalls.
“G-17s, no switch, no beams, no soul in my n**gas’ eyes, no soul like he hypnotized… rich gettin’ richer, I’ll still kill for my n**ga, I stuff a zip in the Swisher, yea, I’ve been a go-getter from an ounce in a presser and the rounds on my dresser, still down for whatever, lost a lot of homies to the streets and I missed a lot of opportunities…”
“Hypnotised” comes with a matching video courtesy of Craig Capone that shows Boost paying a visit to Smallz in his hometown, complete with high-end cars and the artists’ respective crews. Viewers are also able to witness a tragic story from the perspective of a kitchen knife, a concept that’s reminiscent of Nas’ classic It Was Written standout “I Gave You Power.”
Back in May of 2022, Smallz liberated his most recent body of work, Legacy, a 16-song offering with additional features from Young T & Bugsey, Lil Tjay, Unknown T, and D-Block Europe. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with quality cuts like “Sex On The Moon,” “Most Wanted” with wewantwraiths, and “STARGAZING” with Young Cardi. Months after Legacy made landfall, Boost blessed the masses with the full-length effort Street Paper, a 15-track project with collaborations alongside Aystar, DboyLo, and Rimzee. This past Sunday (Feb. 12), he dropped off a solo cut titled “General Status,” an AURA-produced offering that comes with a dope visual of its own. “All I do is give the streets what they ask for,” declares Boost in the DA-shot clip.
Press play on the videos for “Hypnotised” and “General Status” below.