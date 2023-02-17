Photo: Screenshot from Nafe Smallz’s “Hypnotised” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

On Thursday (Feb. 16), Luton’s Nafe Smallz and Peckham’s Tiny Boost joined forces for “Hypnotised,” a hard-hitting single that sees the British stars rapping about their connections to the streets while being transparent about its many pitfalls.

“G-17s, no switch, no beams, no soul in my n**gas’ eyes, no soul like he hypnotized… rich gettin’ richer, I’ll still kill for my n**ga, I stuff a zip in the Swisher, yea, I’ve been a go-getter from an ounce in a presser and the rounds on my dresser, still down for whatever, lost a lot of homies to the streets and I missed a lot of opportunities…”

“Hypnotised” comes with a matching video courtesy of Craig Capone that shows Boost paying a visit to Smallz in his hometown, complete with high-end cars and the artists’ respective crews. Viewers are also able to witness a tragic story from the perspective of a kitchen knife, a concept that’s reminiscent of Nas’ classic It Was Written standout “I Gave You Power.”

Back in May of 2022, Smallz liberated his most recent body of work, Legacy, a 16-song offering with additional features from Young T & Bugsey, Lil Tjay, Unknown T, and D-Block Europe. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with quality cuts like “Sex On The Moon,” “Most Wanted” with ​wewantwraiths, and “STARGAZING” with Young Cardi. Months after Legacy made landfall, Boost blessed the masses with the full-length effort Street Paper, a 15-track project with collaborations alongside Aystar, DboyLo, and Rimzee. This past Sunday (Feb. 12), he dropped off a solo cut titled “General Status,” an AURA-produced offering that comes with a dope visual of its own. “All I do is give the streets what they ask for,” declares Boost in the DA-shot clip.

Press play on the videos for “Hypnotised” and “General Status” below.

