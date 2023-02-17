Photo: Screenshot from IDK’s “Radioactive” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

As revealed on social media, IDK is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album, which is said to be titled F-65. “F-65 is a world I created. It’s a place to be free and honest, provided that we respect everyone in this world,” said the DMV star. Today (Feb. 17), we’re able to check out a new single from said project titled “Radioactive,” a perfect mixtape of dance-inspired production and hard-hitting lyrics about the realities of street life.

“We ready, radioactive s***, confetti, one of my opps is dead, machete, chopper gon’ chop that head, alright, who the f*** want it now, we gon’ get him in a day, we don’t ever gotta wait ’til the sun go down, shots, shots, one more round, throw another party… city life, city lights, dark out, but still bright, still got the steel but I’m still still…”

“Radioactive” also boasts a matching video that IDK created alongside renowned British filmmakers Meeks and Frost. The clip brings viewers to North London, where the “Electric” rapper can be seen hanging with others on a council estate.

Upon its eventual arrival, F-65 will follow 2021’s USEE4YOURSELF, a 17-song body of work with assists from Young Thug, Offset, Westside Gunn, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, and more. Months later, IDK would unveil a deluxe edition of USEE4YOURSELF with nine additional cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of Trippie Redd, Shy Glizzy, Lil Yachty, and Royce Da 5’9″. Last year, IDK blessed the masses with an EP, the KAYTRANADA-backed Simple., to hold the masses over. Fans have also been treated to a string of well-received drops, including “Coal,” “Monsieur Dior,” “Free Slime,” and “Drive.”

Press play on the visual for “Radioactive” below. Hopefully, IDK will announce a release date for F-65 sooner than later.

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Rico Nasty to headline the next "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kash Doll links up with Sada Baby for "ON THE FLO" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Abra Cadabra unveils emotionally charged visual for "15 Years"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Studio Sessions | 9th Wonder sees Reuben Vincent as the Luka Doncic of hip hop

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2023

K-Trap honors women in latest visual for "Interlude"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023

NLE Choppa shows love to Lil Wayne by gifting him flowers

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Fetty Wap shares new lovestruck "Tonight" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Cozz says "F**k Being Friends" in latest track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023
