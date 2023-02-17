As revealed on social media, IDK is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album, which is said to be titled F-65. “F-65 is a world I created. It’s a place to be free and honest, provided that we respect everyone in this world,” said the DMV star. Today (Feb. 17), we’re able to check out a new single from said project titled “Radioactive,” a perfect mixtape of dance-inspired production and hard-hitting lyrics about the realities of street life.

“We ready, radioactive s***, confetti, one of my opps is dead, machete, chopper gon’ chop that head, alright, who the f*** want it now, we gon’ get him in a day, we don’t ever gotta wait ’til the sun go down, shots, shots, one more round, throw another party… city life, city lights, dark out, but still bright, still got the steel but I’m still still…”

“Radioactive” also boasts a matching video that IDK created alongside renowned British filmmakers Meeks and Frost. The clip brings viewers to North London, where the “Electric” rapper can be seen hanging with others on a council estate.

Upon its eventual arrival, F-65 will follow 2021’s USEE4YOURSELF, a 17-song body of work with assists from Young Thug, Offset, Westside Gunn, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, and more. Months later, IDK would unveil a deluxe edition of USEE4YOURSELF with nine additional cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of Trippie Redd, Shy Glizzy, Lil Yachty, and Royce Da 5’9″. Last year, IDK blessed the masses with an EP, the KAYTRANADA-backed Simple., to hold the masses over. Fans have also been treated to a string of well-received drops, including “Coal,” “Monsieur Dior,” “Free Slime,” and “Drive.”

Press play on the visual for “Radioactive” below. Hopefully, IDK will announce a release date for F-65 sooner than later.