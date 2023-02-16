Last Friday (Feb. 10), Kelela unveiled her sophomore LP, Raven, a 15-song effort with genre-bending production from LSDXOXO, Paris Strother, KAYTRANADA, Brandon Peralta, and more. Today (Feb. 16), the DMV-raised talent gives her latest single, “Enough For Love,” a matching visual for fans to enjoy. The Asmara, BadSista, Bambii, Florian TM Zeisig, Mocky, and Yo van Lenz-backed offering sees Kelela addressing hypermasculinity while searching for her lover’s softer side.

“Stop so we can talk about it, tell me what’s goin’ on with you, baby? Let go, even though you doubt it, tell me, are you keepin’ up with your wounds? Can you love through it, baby? I don’t really know why you walk away, never really know what you got to say…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Yasser Abubeker and shows Kelela in an intimate session at an unknown location. She can also be spotted in a makeshift bed floating on water and relaxing on a beach.

Shortly after the release of Raven, Kelela paid a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform “Enough For Love.” During the four-minute set, she commanded the stage as the screen behind her shifted from pitch black to an image of a sunrise.

In March, the Warp Records-signed artist will begin her “RAVE:N Tour” in support of her new album. Said tour begins in Atlanta before closing out in Berlin, Germany the following month. Check out Kelela‘s “Enough For Love” video and full tour schedule below.

Kelela’s “RAVE:N Tour” dates

March 16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

March 17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

March 18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

March 23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

March 24 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

April 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

April 7 – London, UK – Outernet

April 8 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

April 11 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys