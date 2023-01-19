On Feb. 10, Kelela will officially unveil her highly anticipated RAVE:N album, her first LP after a four-year hiatus. She made her grand return last September with the project’s first single “Washed Away,” which arrived paired with an ethereal Yasser Abubeker-directed visual that took place in the northern part of Ethiopia’s Afar region. Since then, she followed up with additional singles like “Happy Ending” and “On the Run.”

Today (Jan. 19), the Washington, D.C.-born artist treated fans with the latest offering from RAVE:N, the official music video for “Contact.” The new clip was led by Director Pumps and follows Kelela as she gets dolled up for the night, goes back and forth between outfits, invites her friends over, and dances the night away. On the song, she softly croons over production by LSDXOXO:

“We’re takin’ a ride, 405 through the West Side, we’re party to party, it’s late but we’re wide awake/ The bass in my body, I’m sinkin’, it’s so wide, and time is surreal, now I’m floating in outer space/ Rollin’ up, we bring in the light, it might just render you blind/ We’re workin’ hard every day, don’t need your help, I can pay”

“‘Contact’ has a little bit of something for every part of the night,” the “Truth or Dare” singer said via press release. “It’s a soundtrack for pre-gaming. It’s also the interior club experience, the heat that envelops you when you walk into a packed rave. All this culminates in a very naughty, psychedelic moment in the back of the club with a lover.”

Kelela’s last body of work was her debut album, Take Me Apart, which made landfall back in 2017. Since then, she also released an EP of remixes in 2018.

Be sure to press play on Kelela’s brand new “Contact” music video down below.