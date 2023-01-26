It has now been almost three months since the tragic loss of Takeoff. As his family, friends and fans continue to grieve, more artists are starting to speak out regarding their own feelings on the situation. Hip hop took a big hit from Take’s death, and the only thing people can do is cherish the memories and continue to honor his legacy the best way they know how. While 21 Savage is the latest rapper to share his thoughts on the matter, he also gave his sentiments on Young Thug’s current RICO case and how both situations negatively affect Atlanta.

LL Takeoff And Keed 💔 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 10, 2022

After being crowned rapper of the year for 2022 for Complex, the Slaughter Gang frontman sat with their staff writer Jordan Rose to detail the current void that is felt through Atlanta. “You can feel a lot of energy missing from Atlanta right now,” he said. “Atlanta just ain’t the same, honestly. That s**t be really driving me crazy. I feel like we took a lot of big a** losses last year.”

“I don’t feel like we’ll ever recover from that s**t, if I’m being honest, especially with Takeoff. I feel like we’re just in a dark place right now in Atlanta, as far as our energy. Going outside ain’t the same, clubs ain’t the same, you just feel it,” he said.

Savage also argued that certain figures like a Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November, or a Young Thug, who is fighting for his life on trial, are not replaceable in the culture. “I feel like certain people, when you lose them or they’re not physically able to be present, certain people just aren’t replaceable,” 21 continued. “There’s nothing you can do to fill that void. I really don’t think there’s nothing we can do for real, but hold on to what we have left and cherish what we have left.”

In brighter news, 21 Savage is gearing up to release his next album as he takes on some of the load of carrying Atlanta moving forward. Are you excited to see what kind of heat he has in store?