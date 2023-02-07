This Friday (Feb. 10), Kelela will return with her sophomore studio LP, Raven, a 15-song offering with production from LSDXOXO, Bambii, KAYTRANADA, Yo van Lenz, and more. Today (Feb. 7), the DMV talent dropped off another single titled “Enough For Love,” which is produced by Lenz, Bambii, BADSISTA, Florian TM Zeisig, Asma Maroof, and Mocky. The track sees Kelela asking her lover some serious questions:

“Stop so we can talk about it, tell me, what’s goin’ on with you, baby? Let go, even though you doubt it, tell me, are you keepin’ up with your wounds? Can you love through it, baby? I don’t really know why you walk away, never really know what you got to say, are you even there if you have to wait? And I don’t really know why we escalate, and I don’t really know why you’re testin’ me, yeah, you come around, but you never stay…”

Upon its arrival, Raven will follow the 2017 debut Take Me Apart, a merging of electronic and R&B styles that received critical acclaim. The following year, Kelela released Take Me a_Part, The Remixes with additional support from the likes of Rare Essence, Serpentwithfeet, Gaika, Princess Nokia, and CupcakKe.

Check out Kelela‘s new single, along with the tracklisting for Raven and upcoming “RAVE:N Tour” dates, below.

Raven tracklist:

“Washed Away“ “Happy Ending” “Let It Go” “On The Run” “Missed Call” “Closure” “Contact” “Fooley” “Holier” “Raven” “Bruises” “Sorbet” “Divorce” “Enough For Love” “Far Away”

“RAVE:N Tour” dates:

March 16: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

March 17: New York, NY – Webster Hall

March 18: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

March 23: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

March 24: Toronto, ON – The Opera House

April 1: Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

April 7: London, UK – Outernet

April 8: Paris, FR – Le Trianon

April 11: Berlin, DE – Huxleys