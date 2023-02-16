Photo: Screenshot from Abra Cadabra’s “15 Years” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Abra Cadabra liberated a new project titled Mixed Emotions II, which serves as the sequel to 2021’s Mixed Emotions. In addition to the four-song EP, the North London talent unveiled a visual for the single “15 Years,” a Benzmusik and Chalabanta-backed offering that keeps with the theme of love and relationships.

“Baby, do you love me? Will you ever put someone above me? I know that I hurt you, for that, I’m sorry, but, you cannot take this and blame it on me, you cannot, I see you hurtin’, just know it’s hard on me, but I can’t forget this burden I feel on me, if I’m lyin’, I’m dyin’, I swear, I’m tryin’, feel I’ve been holdin’ in this pain for more than 15 years…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Biggz and mainly takes place in darkness. When light is provided, its aimed at Abra Cadabra, who sits at a desk covered with notes. Elsewhere, his love interest stresses over the song’s emotionally charged message.

In 2020, Abra Cadabra dropped his debut mixtape, Product Of My Environment, a critically acclaimed body of work that boasted additional contributions from D-Block Europe, Dappy, Krept & Konan, and Kush. The 14-track project spent several weeks on the U.K. Official Albums chart, peaking at No. 29. In addition to the aforementioned Mixed Emotions series, Abra kept his fans well-fed via a string of hard-hitting cuts, including “Double Tap” with Unknown T, “Lean Wit It,” “Double Double,” “Cadabra Freestyle 2,” “Local” with Headie One and Bandokay, and “Lightwork.” Outside of his own releases, his brooding voice could be heard on songs like Dezzie’s “Pull Up,” Charlie Sloth’s “Get It,” RV’s “Proper,” and — last month — Krept & Konan’s “Dat Way.” Press play on Abra Cadabra’s “15 Years” video below.

