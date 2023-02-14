Photo: Cover art for Abra Cadabra’s ‘Mixed Emotions II’ EP
By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Today (Feb. 14), Abra Cadabra celebrates Valentine’s Day with his new EP, Mixed Emotions II, the sequel to 2021’s Mixed Emotions. The four-track release comes with production from Benzmusik, Chalabanta, Rvei, Juggy Beatz, and more.

One particular standout from the Tottenham star’s latest is the opener “For You,” an M1OnTheBeat-backed offering that serves as an ode to his unconditional love for another.

“I beg you listen, I see you coming from a distance, distance, skin look fine I cannot miss that, I beg, when my shawty talking, keep it quiet, I can’t hear you, me and her against the world, I do it, I’m not scared to, before this love was a myth to me, I don’t know feelings if it isn’t for you…”

Just prior to the EP’s arrival, Abra Cadabra liberated a matching visual for “For You,” which comes courtesy of Biggz. In the short clip, viewers can see a woman enjoying some personal time within her residence as the “On Deck” star delivers his rhymes from a short distance. Throughout, the woman seems to be waiting for a message of some sort that never arrives.

It’s been about three years since Abra Cadabra liberated his debut mixtape, Product Of My Environment, a groundbreaking effort with notable assists from D-Block Europe, Dappy, Krept & Konan, and Kush. The hard-hitting effort spent several weeks on the U.K. Official Albums chart, peaking at No. 29. In addition to his Mixed Emotions series, Abra has maintained his momentum with a string of loose cuts, including “Double Tap” with Unknown T, “Lean Wit It,” “Double Double,” “Cadabra Freestyle 2,” “Local” with Headie One and Bandokay, and “Lightwork.” Back in January, he reunited with Krept & Konan for “Dat Way.” Press play on both Mixed Emotions II and Abra Cadabra’s “For You” visual below.

