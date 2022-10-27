Today (Oct. 27), Abra Cadabra links with Headie One and Bandokay for “Local,” an M1OnTheBeat-produced banger that lets listeners know how things take place in North London:

“F**k the he say, she say, told bro, pass me the ting like relay, always for the cause when I got man down, I ain’t do this to rap and anti the DJ, we spent cash on unlimited corn, if I hit him in his head then he’s never respawnin’, when I’m on the block and I’m locked and loaded, I’ll never record, are you jokin’? He thought he was cool ’til we steppin’ in the yard dust ’til I turned up and poked him, no Xin Zhao when I caught me an opp one time, so I put up my dukes and broke him…”

“Local” boasts a matching visual courtesy of Don Prod that takes place in London and begins with a humorous skit involving a young trick-or-treater. Things then move to shots of each artist delivering their rhymes next to fire throwers and their respective crews.

It’s been a couple of years since Abra Cadabra liberated his latest full-length effort, Product Of My Environment, which contained 14 cuts and additional assists from Kush, Krept & Konan, Dappy, Dirtbike LB, and Young Adz. Last year, he celebrated Valentine’s Day with the four-song EP Mixed Emotions, led by “U Know” and the well-received title track. Since then, the Tottenham emcee has continued his momentum with loose drops like “Somebody’s Son,” “Double Tap” with Unknown T, “Lean Wit It,” “Double Double,” and “Cadabra Freestyle 2.” Outside of his own work, fans can also hear him on singles like RA’s “The Convo 6,” OFB’s “The Process,” RV’s “Proper,” Dappy’s “Bolo,” and Stonebwoy’s “Nukedzor (What’s Up).” Press play on Abra Cadabra, Headie One, and Bandokay’s “Local” video below.