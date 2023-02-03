In fall 2022, fans were able to check out Armani Caesar’s sophomore studio LP, THE LIZ 2, a 17-song project with additional features from BeatKing, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Stove God Cooks, and more. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Buffalo emcee unveils a new visual from said release for “Survival Of The Littest,” a Sovren-produced effort that’s filled with hard-hitting bars about past struggles and current successes:

“My roster filled with bosses and mobsters, n**gas gave me game, turned me to a monster, broke n**gas that forced me to get my guap up, rich n**gas that showed me to have without them, I’m different, I want a mil’, you want a million likes, bulls**t the deal, they spin the block, it’s a different price, ran it up, then I did it twice, depression almost killed me, used to wish I had a different life, turned a Bonneville to a Benz, was stripper turned rapper ‘fore it ever was the trend, streets taught me everything a college class didn’t…”

The accompanying clip for “Survival Of The Littest” comes courtesy of Hidji and begins with a shot of Caesar posted up in front of a pizza shop in Manhattan’s East Village. She can also be spotted riding shotgun in a high-end whip and catching vibes with DNTWATCHTV.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Caesar revealed that fans can expect plenty from her in the near future. “I’ll be setting up my own tour,” she said. “I’ll probably be collaborating with somebody on that just to solidify everything to promote the album. I’ll have more features. I will still be with the gang so whenever they have shows, I will always pop out when I can. But, nine times out of 10, they’ll pop out on mine this time.”

Press play on “Survival Of The Littest” below.