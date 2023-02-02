Photo: Screenshot from Will Hill’s “Everything I Wanted” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Last month, Will Hill blessed the masses with the seven-song EP In The Meantime, complete with a couple of assists from Money Makin’ Nique and Michael Aristotle. Yesterday (Feb. 1), the Atlanta-based talent unveiled a new visual from said project for “Everything I Wanted,” a Hollywood Cole-produced offering that’s full of rewind-worthy bars about getting to the money:

“Champagne for the accomplishments, I’m roaming continents, got this s**t from Harlem n**gas, it ain’t no shakin’ my confidence, s**t that I exude, I won’t move if I ain’t in the mood, win or lose… the scenic route, they bringin’ money, we can bring it too, you could be here too, all you gotta do is see it through, one band, 10 bands turn to 20, if I want that, then I gotta go and get it…”

Directed by Hill and Darance Scoon, the accompanying clip shows the “Boutta Check” emcee with his close confidantes on a rooftop overlooking the city. In addition to the impressive selection of vehicles shown throughout, viewers can also see Hill & Co. taking a nighttime ride, enjoying a smoke in a stairway, and more.

“Everything I Wanted” is the latest addition to a longstanding series of notable drops from Hill and Cole, the latter of whom is largely responsible for hits from the likes of Lil Wayne, Isaiah Rashad, JID, Latto, G Herbo, Jack Harlow, and more. Back in 2020, the duo released the well-received projects Atlantafornia and Hollywood Hill, which was followed by Bring The Bottles In a year later.

Just prior to the release of In The Meantime, Hill took to social media to tease even more music in the near future: “It’s been a minute since I dropped, but I promise I been working. A lot more on the way, but this should hold you over…”

Press play on “Everything I Wanted” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Hill returns with new EP 'In The Meantime'

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2023

Will Hill drops off new single "Tangerine"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.22.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
New Music
Rap
Will Hill

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Hill returns with new EP 'In The Meantime'

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2023

Will Hill drops off new single "Tangerine"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.22.2022
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
News

Snoop Dogg to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Other members of this year’s class include Sade Adu, Teddy Riley, and more.
By Regina Cho
  /  01.18.2023
View More