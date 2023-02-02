Last month, Will Hill blessed the masses with the seven-song EP In The Meantime, complete with a couple of assists from Money Makin’ Nique and Michael Aristotle. Yesterday (Feb. 1), the Atlanta-based talent unveiled a new visual from said project for “Everything I Wanted,” a Hollywood Cole-produced offering that’s full of rewind-worthy bars about getting to the money:

“Champagne for the accomplishments, I’m roaming continents, got this s**t from Harlem n**gas, it ain’t no shakin’ my confidence, s**t that I exude, I won’t move if I ain’t in the mood, win or lose… the scenic route, they bringin’ money, we can bring it too, you could be here too, all you gotta do is see it through, one band, 10 bands turn to 20, if I want that, then I gotta go and get it…”

Directed by Hill and Darance Scoon, the accompanying clip shows the “Boutta Check” emcee with his close confidantes on a rooftop overlooking the city. In addition to the impressive selection of vehicles shown throughout, viewers can also see Hill & Co. taking a nighttime ride, enjoying a smoke in a stairway, and more.

“Everything I Wanted” is the latest addition to a longstanding series of notable drops from Hill and Cole, the latter of whom is largely responsible for hits from the likes of Lil Wayne, Isaiah Rashad, JID, Latto, G Herbo, Jack Harlow, and more. Back in 2020, the duo released the well-received projects Atlantafornia and Hollywood Hill, which was followed by Bring The Bottles In a year later.

Just prior to the release of In The Meantime, Hill took to social media to tease even more music in the near future: “It’s been a minute since I dropped, but I promise I been working. A lot more on the way, but this should hold you over…”

Press play on “Everything I Wanted” below.