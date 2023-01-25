It’s been several months since Will Hill delivered his most recent drop, “Tangerine,” and he’s now ready to kickstart a new campaign for 2023. Today (Jan. 25), he returns to wax with In The Meantime, a seven-song offering that boasts a couple of features from Money Makin’ Nique and Michael Aristotle. Notable beatsmiths like Hollywood Cole, Syk Sense, and Chimdum Mez also contribute to the release.

In The Meantime begins with the Cole-produced standout “Everything I Wanted,” a laid-back vibe that’s sure to inspire anyone looking to accomplish any goal in life:

“Champagne for the accomplishments, I’m roaming continents, got this s**t from Harlem n**gas, it ain’t no shakin’ my confidence, s**t that I exude, I won’t move if I ain’t in the mood, win or lose… the scenic route, they bringin’ money, we can bring it too, you could be here too, all you gotta do is see it through, one band, 10 bands turn to 20, if I want that, then I gotta go and get it…”

Much of Will Hill’s career has involved collaborations alongside Cole, who’s behind hit records like Isaiah Rashad’s “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” Jack Harlow’s “Side Piece,” and Latto’s “Wheelie.” Together, the two crafted the classic projects Atlantafornia, Hollywood Hill, and Bring The Bottles In, complete with assists from Quentin Miller and Lule. In a past interview with Julien Virgin, Cole opened up about working with his “No Ice” counterpart:

“Me and Will, we just have a good chemistry. We’re both laid back dudes, both have roots from the West Coast… I just think the communication is there, we’re both very, very open. So I just think it works… we both laid back dudes, so it’s not really like a clash… we just kinda, like, just click.”

Press play on In The Meantime below.