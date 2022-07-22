It’s only been five months since Will Hill dropped off From Buckhead With Love, a 5-track EP with assists from Michael Aristotle and Zip K. This week, he’s back with a new single titled “Tangerine,” a Piso and Clint Ford-produced effort that’s named after the Atlanta-based talent’s cannabis of choice. The track is also filled with effortless rhymes about Will Hill‘s carefree lifestyle:

“Fresh white tee but my bitch is in Bottega huh, fucking so aggressive like I’m tryna wake the neighbors up, we don’t know them niggas, but they acting like they came with us, niggas lame, tryna get some play from acting faded huh, you could never pay me ‘cause yo money don’t mean shit, I was filling up myself when I was running on E bitch, champagne in my flutes, I got bands in the coupe, how you open up the roof if you don’t even see a roof huh?”

For the past few years, Will Hill has found himself aligned with Hollywood Cole, a producer that’s behind top-tier cuts like Lil Wayne’s “B. B. King Freestyle,” Isaiah Rashad’s “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” Jack Harlow’s “Side Piece,” Buddy’s “Wait Too Long,” and Latto’s “Wheelie.” Together, the two crafted the well-received projects Atlantafornia, Hollywood Hill, and Bring The Bottles In, complete with contributions from Quentin Miller and Lule. In a past interview with Julien Virgin, Cole spoke on the ease of creating music with his “No Ice” counterpart:

“Me and Will, we just have a good chemistry. We’re both laid back dudes, both have roots from the West Coast. … I just think the communication is there, we’re both very, very open. So I just think it works … we both laid back dudes, so it’s not really like a clash … we just kinda like, just click.”

Press play on “Tangerine” below.