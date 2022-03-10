Just before March arrives, Will Hill blessed the masses with his latest project From Buckhead With Love, a five-track EP that features a couple of assists from Michael Aristotle and Zip K. Via press release, the Georgia talent explained what sparked the short project’s creation, which took inspiration from Dom Kennedy‘s classic drop From The Westside With Love:

“From Buckhead With Love is the next chapter for me. It’s the culmination of my experiences. I’m seeing how valuable being patient is and I’m proud of how far I’ve come, yet hungrier than ever to get where I still want to be.”

One particular standout from said EP is a booming cut titled “Benz On E,” a choice title giving the current gas prices around the country. Produced by Mico, the track sees Will Hill rapping about his expensive habits:

“Wax on wax off, gotta have it, I don’t care the cost, Prada bucket, used to shop at Ross, learn from it, never took a loss, Naked Famous raw denim jeans, Nobu Miami Beach, baby girl bussin’ out the seams, I got reposado in my drink, yеa, know I’m making moves if I’m planning on a pop out, there ya go, I was making monеy all lockdown, can’t stop, won’t stop, why would I stop now…”

“Benz On E” also sees a matching visual courtesy of Manny Moka, which sees Will Hill and a close compadre riding around in a Mercedes-Benz at night. They can also be seen grabbing snacks and petrol from a gas station throughout the simple-yet-effective clip.

The past couple of years have seen Will Hill building up his momentum with the well-received bodies of work Atlantafornia, Hollywood Hill, and Bring The Bottles In. All three of those releases were created alongside white-hot producer Hollywood Cole, who’s crafted hits for the likes of Meek Mill, G Herbo, Lil Wayne, and Isaiah Rashad.

Press play on From Buckhead With Love and the aforementioned visual for “Benz On E” below.