Faded off the kush, I’m gone, only two years old when daddy used to bring them hookers home/ Looking like my grandma, my n***as got that ammo, we jack-son and then light up the L, Samuel

Back in October, Lil Wayne teamed up with Rich The Kid to deliver the joint project Trust Fund Babies, a 10-song offering that saw a single feature from YG. Lil Wayne has been sporadically active the last two years, especially in terms of collaborations. He tapped in with Dababy for “Lonely,” joined Dame D.O.L.L.A alongside Mozzy for the “Right One” visual, and went overseas to make an appearance on KSI’s All Over The Place album on the song “Lose.”

Other appearances from Weezy include the remix LPB Poody’s viral “Batman” track, “GANG GANG” with Polo G, “Wokesha (Remix)” with Moneybagg Yo and Ashanti, and most notably, he reunited with his Young Money protege’s Drake and Nicki Minaj for “Seeing Green.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Wayne’s brand new “MegaMan” visualizer down below.