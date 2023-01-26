During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Keke Palmer revealed that she is having a baby boy.

“My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries. I’m not sure exactly. Let me know guys. I mean Pisces are known to be very deep. They’re emotional creatures, so I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy,” the actress told host Jimmy Fallon and the audience yesterday (Jan. 25).

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Nope star shut the internet down when she revealed her pregnancy during her opening monologue while hosting “Saturday Night Live” last month. “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” she said before unbuttoning her long coat to unveil a crop top that showed off her growing baby bump.

Palmer continued, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” She also added that her pregnancy “has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

KeKe Palmer seemingly reveals she’s expecting a baby boy 🍼💙 pic.twitter.com/AhubqAYSAn — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 26, 2023

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old continued to give fans a glimpse into her journey by posting a photo from her maternity shoot on social media. “It’s giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. It’s giving MASTERPIECE. Behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe. The greatest gift from above we could ever dream. We can’t wait to meet you, little one! We are so glad to be your Earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life,” the “True Jackson, VP” alum captioned the photo.