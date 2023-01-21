Desiigner has officially made his return to the music scene just two months after he told fans he was retiring. At the time, he was reeling from the sudden and tragic passing of Takeoff.

On Friday (Jan. 20), he dropped a teaser for his newly released single “Bigger And Bigger.” The record is his first offering since he told fans that making music was therapeutic after a year of tough losses.

Last November, Desiigner was overcome with emotion and shed tears when he announced he was done with rap. “Yo, I’m done. I’m done. I’m done. This version of me is done,” said the Brooklyn native during an Instagram Live. He continued, “I can’t live like this no more… Why do we f**king do this? I swear this s**t ain’t nothing. I’m done [with] rap. It’s done. It’s done. It’s done. It’s done. Not Takeoff, bro. It’s done.”

However, days later, he reassured his supporters that he had previously spoken from a place of pain and he was not yet ready to retire. He told fans, “I’m not gonna stop. Music is my therapy… We all say things out of emotions, but the truth is in me being able to let out a good cry.”

Now that his new record is out, he is ready to go full throttle. In an interview with HotNewHipHop, the “Panda” artist shared that he has plans to do much more than drop music. “I got gaming streaming libraries that I’m trying to open up for the kids, so they can stream and link up there,” the 25-year-old revealed. “You know, more places where young men can go and get our knowledge and stuff. I feel like our knowledge gets lost. I’m tryna find ways for men to learn something without trying to incorporate violence so much,” he added.

Desiigner is not alone in his efforts to return to lyrical form. Migos frontman Quavo also released a record, “Without You,” which marked the first time he put his feelings surrounding Takeoff’s death on wax for the world to hear.

