Hip hop newcomer GloRilla seems to be adjusting to fame after bursting onto the music scene with her instant hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” in April 2022. Since then, one thing the Memphis native has learned is that the internet is forever.

On Wednesday (Jan. 18), pictures of what appeared to be a pregnant Gloria Hallelujah Woods appeared online. In the dated photos, the emcee seemed to be pregnant, as she used her hand to affectionately hold her protruding stomach. A conversation regarding the image quickly began on social media. “GloRilla was pregnant? Where is Lil’ Blessing Hallelujah?” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Even if GloRilla was pregnant in her past, what business is it for y’all to want to know? Maybe it’s a touchy subject and she don’t want [to] talk about it.”

Big Glo quickly caught wind of the chatter. “Now why am I trending?????” the 23-year-old asked on social media. After apparently catching up on the discussion, she addressed the rumors. “Don’t forget I blocks [the f**k] outta people. Don’t get blocked [for] laughs,” she wrote. “[And] y’all slow [as f**k]. I was [just playing] on [that] picture. Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant ‘till it was gone,” GloRilla added. In the first verse of her 2022 single “Nut Quick,” she seemingly admits to having a past abortion. “Found out I was pregnant, got it gone, and I ain’t f**k since,” she raps on the track.

This isn’t the young star’s first time dealing with resurfaced footage. In late November 2022, fans discovered the emcee worked in the fast food industry before making it big. “Found this gem of GloRilla working at Checkers [or] Rally’s,” a TikToker wrote online. In the video, the “Tomorrow 2” artist was filling time during her shift by going live on social media. After telling a male user she would block him for insulting her teeth, she quickly got back to work. “How may I help you? A number two? Medium or large?” she said into her headpiece as she manned the drive-thru.

Even if Glorilla was pregnant in her past what business is it for y’all to want to know. Maybe it’s a touchy subject and she don’t want talk about it. — 😎Shay-Boogie🤘🏾 (@HeartBreakSeun) January 19, 2023

GloRilla was pregnant? Where is Lil Blessing Hallelujah? pic.twitter.com/wzpvT536rK — Milagro Gramz (@MilagroGramz__) January 19, 2023