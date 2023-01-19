Last month, Ab-Soul unveiled his highly anticipated Herbert album, his first body of work in six years. Across 18 tracks, Herbert tapped in with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA, and Lance Skiiiwalker for features. Meanwhile, production was handled by Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and more. Preceding the release were some well-received singles like “Do Better,” “Moonshooter,” and “Hollandaise.”

Today (Jan. 19), the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee releases the latest offering from the album, his official music video for “IT BE LIKE THAT” featuring SiR. The new clip was co-directed by Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. and Ab-Soul and focuses on his battle with depression. On the song, he delivers some honest bars about what life feels like when you’re going through a tough time:

“My sun don’t shine no more, my light ain’t lime no more (Ain’t lime no more)/ My kite don’t fly no more, my woman ain’t mine no more (Ain’t mine no more)/ My words don’t rhyme no more, my life ain’t live no more (Live no more)/ My heights ain’t high, they low, I ain’t got time no more/ Luck ain’t on my side no more, I can’t touch the sky no more”

The “Gang’Nem” rapper’s last album was 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, which spanned 16 tracks and boasted appearances from names like Zacari, Da$H, Kokane, BR3, labelmates ScHoolboy Q and SZA, Rapsody, and the late Mac Miller. In terms of features and assists since then, Ab-Soul appeared on the Black Panther The Album (Music From and Inspired By) compilation, Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo, and more.

Be sure to press play on Ab-Soul’s brand new music video for “IT BE LIKE THAT” featuring SiR down below.