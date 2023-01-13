Today (Jan. 13), Offset and Hit-Boy joined forces for “2 LIVE,” a booming cut that pays homage to Uncle Luke and the 2 Live Crew. As such, the track contains the kind of subject matter that’s perfect for getting everyone to the dance floor:

“Ain’t no such thing as too thick, she wear a waist trainer in the crib, started an OnlyFans, gettin’ tips, seven-six-two, her a** that big, Marni sweatеrs, ran it up at Websters, she can make a post breakup feel better, OG b**ch, but she gon’ be 21 forever, I was 20 up in Platinum, 21 with Don Cannon, I’ll put horses in yo’ engine if it sit like Meg Thee Stallion, shorty colder than the ice on my medallion, look, 3-0-5, she outside, ain’t on live…”

“2 LIVE” boasts a matching clip directed of ThirdEyeRaz and Horrible Always, which is centered around a party being hosted by the collaborators. There’s also plenty of tequila being poured courtesy of Patrón, who partnered with Hit-Boy for an upcoming “Mixed & Mastered” docuseries.

2022 was a productive year for Hit-Boy, largely thanks to the joint efforts Bulletproof Soul with Pacman da Gunman, HITGIRL with Dreezy, and King’s Disease III with Nas. The Fontana, California-raised beatsmith also dropped off quality cuts like “CORSA” with Half-A-Mil cohort Dom Kennedy, “Scholar” with 24hrs, and “Tony Fontana III” with Curren$y. Outside of his own work, Hit-Boy’s production can be heard on songs by the likes of Beyoncé, Cordae, Blueface, The Game, The Kid LAROI, Ab-Soul, Doechii, and YG. Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Offset liberated his debut solo LP, Father of 4. Since then, the Migos talent continued to release well-received singles to the masses, including “54321” and “Code” with Moneybagg Yo. Press play on Hit-Boy and Offset’s “2 LIVE” video below.