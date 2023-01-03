Last Friday (Dec. 30), Hit-Boy unveiled a new single titled “2 Certified,” which features an assist from Avelino and sees the west coast star providing some of his best bars over drill-inspired production:

“I’ma need all the amenities, you made a lil’ pape, I went at their neck and made history, dumbin’ out on my own beats, hot like I threw ’em in grease, the one, not the two or the three, I’m watchin’ the numbers increase, we gotta pray for the hood, pimpin’ charges, bro got stories, damn, I hate he got booked, I never looked down on my brothers, I only gave ’em looks, 21 gang, we truly in line, shawty be on me, she love when I slide, doin’ too much, that can ruin the vibe, I’m playin’ the cut, we too certified…”

The accompanying clip for “2 Certified” comes courtesy of THIRDEYERAZ, and begins with a shot of Hit-Boy and Avelino hosting a press conference. The duo can also be spotted performing in front of a wooded backdrop.

2022 was an astonishing year for Hit-Boy, largely thanks to well-received joint albums like Bulletproof Soul with Pacman da Gunman, Hitgirl with Dreezy, and King’s Disease III with Nas. The Cali beatsmith also liberated the loose cuts “CORSA” with Half-A-Mil collaborator Dom Kennedy, “Scholar” with 24hrs, and “Tony Fontana III” with Curren$y.

Outside of his own work, Hit-Boy’s genre-bending sound can also be heard on drops by the likes of Beyoncé, Cordae, Blueface, The Game, The Kid LAROI, Ab-Soul, Doechii, and YG. Meanwhile, Avelino released his most recent effort, the critically acclaimed Ego Kills, back in 2021. The North London lyricist is now putting the final touches on the forthcoming body of work GOD SAVE THE STREETS.

Press play on Hit-Boy and Avelino’s “2 Certified” video below.