Last week, Top Dawg Entertainment officially announced the signing of Doechii. The Tampa artist is set to bring her genre-disrupting, vibrant skill-set to the table and give her talents a new official home. To celebrate her new base at TDE, she paired the announcement with “Persuasive,” a brand new single produced by Kal Banks and executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. The record features Doechii’s smooth vocals flirting over some distinct piano and percussion:

She’s so persuasive, that marijuana/ She’s so flirtatious, how does it feel to be you? So persuasive/ That marijuana, she’s so flirtatious, how does it feel to be you? (Keep it goin’)/ Feel like the feelin’ of a silk press, feel like I feel like I got new breasts/ Feel like I feel like I needed rest, feel it’s the season I should let go

The newly released visual arrived this week and has Doechii written all over it. “I had a very specific vision with the color pallet and aesthetic of this video,” says Doechii. “Omar was perfect for the job because he’s mastered this style; it was amazing working with him and his team!

The label’s head honcho’s also tapped into share their excitement about their new signee and the label’s elevation. “Top Dawg Entertainment is all about growth and expansion and providing a platform for talented artists to express their art. With that being said I’d like to welcome Doechii to the TDE team,” says Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, founder of TDE. “Doechii’s energy is infectious and I’m excited to see her blossom and share her gifts with the world.”

Prior to this, Doechii has been busy building up her fanbase with EPs like 2020’s Oh the Places You’ll Go and 2021’s BRA-LESS. Most recently, she joined labelmate Isaiah Rashad for his “Wat U Sed” single.

Be sure to press play on Doechii’s brand new “Persuasive” single down below.