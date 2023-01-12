There has been a lot of drama surrounding the joke Eddie Murphy made at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. In the latest episode, Ray J defended the iconic comedian and actor after Tyrese Gibson made a remark shaming Murphy’s joke.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, today (Jan. 12), Ray J commented on a photo Gibson posted in support of Will Smith. The picture was a selfie of him and Smith and under the photo, Ray J made it clear that the “Signs of Love Making” singer should stay out of it.

“Tyrese better mind his own biz!” wrote the “One Wish” singer. “You’re not on Eddie’s level!!! To think you can tell Axel Foley or Hakeem, the Prince of Zamunda to ‘move on already’?”

He continued, “You better show some respect, Tyrese, before Will slaps you back into reality.” He ended the comment by reminding the Fast & Furious actor that he’s not fond of his antics and warned him not to “play” with his mentors.

Now y ray j going in on tyrese like this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y8tAPBnidr — NickilyricalQueen🎙🎈ᴺᴹ (@phamp13) January 12, 2023

This comes a day after Gibson made it public that he thinks everyone should be past Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. In the same post, before Ray J commented, Gibson said: “I’m still team Will Smith; there’s nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the biggest influence in my life. I’m just saying, man… Move on already.”

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony, the Coming to America actor gave some comical advice on how to thrive in Hollywood:

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. There’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple,” he told the star-studded crowd at the Beverly Hilton hotel. “Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f**ing mouth!”