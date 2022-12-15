Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are Bad Boys for life, but that does not mean the comedian agrees with the actors outburst at the 2022 Oscars.

The Emancipation star caused a media frenzy when he slapped Chris Rock moments before he won his first Academy Award in March. Floods of fans and celebrities criticized Smith. In a clip shared to The Art of Dialogue’s Instagram page on Wednesday (Dec. 14), Lawrence finally weighed in on the controversial moment.

“Well, it hurt me to see that happen because I know both of them. Both of them are my brothers,” the Life actor told Vince Carter when he appeared on the former NBA player’s podcast, “The VC Show with Vince Carter.”

Lawrence said, “When it happened, I texted both of them after it happened, just to see how they were doing and everything. But, it was just an unfortunate situation.” He continued, “You know, Will wasn’t in the right space that night, and Chris Rock didn’t deserve that. So, it’s such an unfortunate situation. It’s like seeing your brothers fightin’ and you don’t want to see your brothers fightin’. Chris Rock didn’t deserve that at all.”

Aside from facing months of harsh criticism, the rapper was banned from any Academy events for the next 10 years. On his own volition, he resigned from the organization and issued multiple public apologies to Rock, his peers, and fans.

For the first time last month, Smith spoke in detail about the controversial incident. “That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. You know, there’s many nuances and complexities to it… at the end of the day, I lost it,” he told Trevor Noah during an appearance on “The Daily Show.” He went on to note that his actions can never be justified but that the slap was the culmination of “rage that had been bottled for a really long time.”

See the related video below.