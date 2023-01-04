It’s been 23 years since The Best Man, and the cast is ready for one last hoorah. The emotional sequel, The Best Man Holiday, left audiences saddened about the departure of Monica Calhoun, whose character Mia suffered from cancer and ultimately passed away. The film ended on a cliffhanger with free-spirited character Quentin Spivey (played by Terrance Howard) telling his friends he’s getting married before checking in with Harper (played by Taye Diggs) to make sure he didn’t sleep with his bride-to-be.

After a canceled movie to complete the franchise, creator Malcolm D. Lee teamed up with Peacock to finish this story with “The Best Man: Final Chapters,” which will “catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

In a fun conversation, Morris Chestnut chats with REVOLT about how The Best franchise helped him become a leading man, how he challenges himself to refocus his purpose in life, and what fans can expect from his character in the upcoming series. Read the chat below!

Lance went through one of the most complex challenges in the second film after losing Mia. How will fans see him navigate the series as a widower and a father while trying to keep it all together?

The series opens up with Lance uniquely coping with his grief. Beyond that, there’s a family challenge that will test his faith.

How much of Lance is within Morris, and is there any Morris in Lance?

There’s quite a bit of synergy between Morris and Lance. I have to draw in certain things from Morris to put into Lance, but I can say they are similar.

Lance and Harper have a highly complex relationship. How will these two characters grow in terms of friendship and lean on each other in the series?

At this point, Lance and Harper dealt with so much from the first film to the challenges they endured in the sequel. For both men to push beyond those speed bumps in their friendship, I don’t think anything will stop them from remaining friends.

In the series, Jordan suggests a podcast for Lance to listen to so he can find his purpose. What’s a podcast Morris listens to?

I primarily listen to sports podcasts. However, I listen to a podcast called “The Daily” frequently to understand a few events.

What was your favorite released music in 2022?

Aw man, I couldn’t even tell you (laughs). I don’t even know what was new or what wasn’t. I just put it on Pandora and let it roll. I don’t even know the names of the songs.

What is your New Year’s resolution?

I don’t have a New Year’s resolution, and here’s why: There hasn’t been a resolution I remembered or stuck with from a previous year. The things I think are essential to my life, I try to maintain them throughout the whole year.

Has Morris found his purpose?

He has. But, it’s constantly shifting in terms of having a purpose, completing tasks, and dealing with inevitable obstacles life puts in front of you. As you break through these obstacles, you learn about yourself, and then, there’s another obstacle life puts in your way. I constantly evolve as a person, particularly with my ambition and desire to improve or achieve more. I am putting different challenges out to myself, refocusing my purpose each time.

How did The Best Man franchise change your life, and what are your thoughts on the series as we wrap up the characters’ stories?

Professionally, it changed my life because film studios began to see me as a leading man. So, I was able to land a few lead roles. It’s been a blessing to be a part of the series because it’s been around for so long, and people’s lives have been parallel to the characters as they navigate their lives. I’m happy Malcolm selected me to fulfill the role.